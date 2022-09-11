Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Insteel Industries Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $569.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.22.
Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.87%.
About Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
