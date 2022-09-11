Instem (LON:INS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $702.80

Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 702.80 ($8.49) and traded as low as GBX 655 ($7.91). Instem shares last traded at GBX 665 ($8.04), with a volume of 2,723 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £150.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 711.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 702.82.

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

