InsurAce (INSUR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $216,383.00

InsurAce (INSUR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $4.87 million and $216,383.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About InsurAce

InsurAce is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace. The official website for InsurAce is landing.insurace.io.

InsurAce Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurAce is a decentralized insurance protocol, aiming to provide reliable, robust, and carefree DeFi insurance services to DeFi users, with a low premium and sustainable investment returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

