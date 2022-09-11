INT (INT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $170,251.00

INT (INT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, INT has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One INT coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $170,251.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00058975 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00067986 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005507 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076239 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The official website for INT is intchain.io.

INT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

