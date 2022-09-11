Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $7.28 or 0.00033755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $65.65 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00094623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00072902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001510 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002653 BTC.

MediBloc (MED) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 259,755,454 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

