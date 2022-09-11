Internxt Price Tops $1.09 (INXT)

Internxt (INXT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Internxt coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00005039 BTC on exchanges. Internxt has a market cap of $1.22 million and $190,991.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internxt has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Internxt

INXT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internxt is internxt.com.

Internxt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet.The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

