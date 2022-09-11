InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA) versus HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Critical Comparison

InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) and HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares InterPrivate II Acquisition and HyreCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A -13,789.61% -0.01% HyreCar -48.69% -598.93% -125.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterPrivate II Acquisition and HyreCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A HyreCar $35.72 million 0.81 -$25.95 million ($0.87) -1.51

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InterPrivate II Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HyreCar.

66.1% of InterPrivate II Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of HyreCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of HyreCar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InterPrivate II Acquisition and HyreCar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate II Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A HyreCar 0 0 2 0 3.00

HyreCar has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 424.81%. Given HyreCar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HyreCar is more favorable than InterPrivate II Acquisition.

Summary

HyreCar beats InterPrivate II Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc., together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

