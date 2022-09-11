Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at ING Group

ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IPG. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.77%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

