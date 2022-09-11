Interval Partners LP Has $2.95 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Interval Partners LP raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $126.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

