Interval Partners LP Invests $2.22 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HLT opened at $135.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.56. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

