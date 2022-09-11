Interval Partners LP Invests $2.60 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.