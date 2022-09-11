Interval Partners LP Makes New Investment in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 992,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. Interval Partners LP owned 0.14% of Paysafe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,978,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 74,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,600 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 588,236 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,364,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,158,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 721,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paysafe Limited has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Paysafe Company Profile

PSFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna downgraded Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

