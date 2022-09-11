Interval Partners LP Sells 265,956 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Interval Partners LP reduced its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,956 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of H. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 2.1 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average is $87.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.