Interval Partners LP Takes $1.20 Million Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 3,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,977. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.54) EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -22.55%.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
