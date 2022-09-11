Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Amal M. Johnson Sells 6,375 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 3.0 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.35 and its 200-day moving average is $238.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,054,908,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

