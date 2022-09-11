Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.96

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and traded as low as $15.53. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 17,557 shares.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34.
Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Bond Fund (VBF)
