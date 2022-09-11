Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.96

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and traded as low as $15.53. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 17,557 shares.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34.

Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

About Invesco Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

