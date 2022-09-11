Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Insider Buys £5,082 in Stock

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) insider Tim Scholefield acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £5,082 ($6,140.65).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Price Performance

Shares of LON:BIPS opened at GBX 153 ($1.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37. Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198 ($2.39). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.95. The company has a market cap of £257.92 million and a PE ratio of 1,700.00.

Get Invesco Bond Income Plus alerts:

Invesco Bond Income Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Featured Stories

