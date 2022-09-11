Invesco Ltd. Acquires New Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,859,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,809,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.16% of Ferguson at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Ferguson by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,535.38.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day moving average is $124.80.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

