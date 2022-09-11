Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.13% of General Dynamics worth $757,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $231.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

