Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,541,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.52% of Johnson Controls International worth $691,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

