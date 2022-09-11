Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,954 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.95% of SBA Communications worth $722,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $330.77 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.41 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.69.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.33.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.