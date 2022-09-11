Invesco Ltd. Purchases 49,622 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.53% of Motorola Solutions worth $620,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.05. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $2,746,840.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $2,746,840.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,621.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,633 shares of company stock worth $49,086,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

