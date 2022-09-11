Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,576,956 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,220,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,576,956 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.01% of Dominion Energy worth $698,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

