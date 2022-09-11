Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

