Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $32.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $11.11 million and $32.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 27% higher against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0965 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,540.60 or 1.00148409 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion.The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios.”



