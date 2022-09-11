IOI Token (IOI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One IOI Token coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular exchanges. IOI Token has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $455,055.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOI Token has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IOI Token

IOI Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOI Token is traderacemanager.com.

IOI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

