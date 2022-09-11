IOST Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, IOST has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $248.81 million and approximately $14.09 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,658.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00066491 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005415 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00074885 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.