IOTA Market Cap Reaches $814.95 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $814.95 million and $9.43 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

