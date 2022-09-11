IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML) Trading Up 1.6%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $32.14. Approximately 1,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 16,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63.

