Iridium Market Cap Reaches $527,525.35 (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Iridium has traded up 514.8% against the dollar. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iridium has a market capitalization of $527,525.35 and approximately $6,230.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00775705 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014730 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019826 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.
Iridium Coin Profile
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Iridium Coin Trading
