IRON Titanium Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $41,422.00 (TITAN)

IRON Titanium Token (TITAN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. IRON Titanium Token has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $41,422.00 worth of IRON Titanium Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IRON Titanium Token has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One IRON Titanium Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00056583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005549 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00075311 BTC.

IRON Titanium Token Coin Profile

IRON Titanium Token (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. IRON Titanium Token’s official Twitter account is @TitanSwapOrg.

Buying and Selling IRON Titanium Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

