iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,777,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,563 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,167,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,648,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,410,000 after acquiring an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 514,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS USHY opened at $35.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.