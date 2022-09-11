iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Trading Up 1.6%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 48,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 87,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55.
