iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,873 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 12.35% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

