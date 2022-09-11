iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Trading Up 2.6%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,525,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,900,000. iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 94.28% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

