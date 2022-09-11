iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.13. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $113.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

