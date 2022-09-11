iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Rating) were up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.81 and last traded at $48.80. Approximately 2,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.
iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06.
