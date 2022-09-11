iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS – Get Rating) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 20,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 61,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11.

