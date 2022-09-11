iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.80 and last traded at $62.78. Approximately 389,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 793,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.