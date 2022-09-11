iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) Trading 1.5% Higher

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $31.00. 1,112,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,470,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60.

