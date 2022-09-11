iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) Trading Up 2.6%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $47.88. Approximately 44,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29.
