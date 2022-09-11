iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.41

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and traded as high as $39.46. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $39.29, with a volume of 312,609 shares changing hands.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $23,316,000. Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $3,664,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 837.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 80,581 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $2,454,000. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,131.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 65,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

