iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $187.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

