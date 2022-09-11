iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Boosted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 497,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,738,000 after buying an additional 149,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

