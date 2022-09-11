ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ITV from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ITV from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ITV from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.25.

ITV Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $7.52 on Thursday. ITV has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

