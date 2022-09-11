IVERIC bio, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IVERIC bio in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.09). The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

IVERIC bio Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $18.59 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.55.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.