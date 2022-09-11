IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target Raised to $35.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut IVERIC bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

ISEE opened at $18.59 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

