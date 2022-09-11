Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Stock Price Down 4%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Rating) dropped 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07). Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 36,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 68.22, a current ratio of 71.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.98. The company has a market capitalization of £6.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.00.

About Jade Road Investments

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth, development and acquisition capital investment in the form of equity or quasi-equity. It also does recapitalizations, debt restructurings, buybacks of shares, asset spin-offs and corporate reorganizations investments.

