Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Janus International Group to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

