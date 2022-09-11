Jarvis+ Achieves Market Capitalization of $185,425.04 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $185,425.04 and approximately $58,919.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.
  • USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00035402 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004107 BTC.
  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
  • HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.
  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.44 or 0.99651508 BTC.
  • yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036827 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com/pc/index.en.html. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better.”

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

